Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Gets Its Third Crorepati & It’s Also A Female Contestant- Anupa Das

KBC 12 Gets Its Third Crorepati- Anupa Das

In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan tells Anupa that she is the third female contestant who has won Rs 1 crore prize money. Anupa gets teary-eyed and her back story is shown, in which she reveals that she wants to spend the money that she wins from the show for her mother's treatment, who is suffering from gall bladder cancer.

It has to be seen whether she answers Rs 7 crore jackpot question or not.

Makers Share New Promo

The makers captioned the video as, "Our next Crorepati is ANUPA DAS !! Will she be able to ace the #Sawaal7CroreKa? Find out in #KBC12 on 25th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext."

Nazia Nasim- First Crorepati Of KBC 12

Meanwhile, the first winner was Nazia Nasim, who is an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna and works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield. She lives in Delhi with her family. She bagged Rs 1 crore, but failed to answer Rs 7 crore question and hence quit the game.

Mohita Sharma- Second Crorepati Of KBC 12

The second crorepati of KBC 12 was Mohita Sharma who also took home Rs 1 crore and quit the game as she didn't know the answer to the Rs 7 crore question. Apparently, Mohita is a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and currently posted in Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) in Bari Brahmana, Samba.

Amitabh’s Quirky Picture From KBC Sets

Meanwhile, Big B shared a quirky picture from KBC 12 sets and related dialogue from the movie Pakeezah. He wrote, "T 3729 - My Ef saw this picture and sent a quote from the iconic film 'PAKEEZA' : "Here's my caption for one of your photos in last night's blogpost... "~ ef S पाक़ीज़ा... '.. आपके socks देखें... बहुत खूबसूरत हैं... इन्हें ज़मीन पर मत उतारिएगा... मैले हो जाएँगे...' 🤣🤣🤣."