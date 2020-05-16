    For Quick Alerts
      Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s the Seventh Question & Its Answer

      As we reported earlier, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's registration process has begun from May 9, 2020. The host Amitabh Bachchan has asked till now six questions. The seventh question was asked recently which needs to be answered today (May 16, 2020) by 9 pm. If you answer it correctly and lucky enough, you will get a chance to reach KBC hotseat!

      The seventh question is: Which is the first state the River Brahmaputra flows through on entering India? The options give are: A. Assam B. Meghalaya C. Arunachal Pradesh D. Nagaland. The answer is: C. Arunachal Pradesh

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s the Seventh Question & Its Answer

      How to answer?

      You can answer the questions via SMS or through SonyLIV app. To answer through SMS type KBC{space} type your answer (A,B,C or D) {space} type your age {space} type your gender (for male - M, for female - F or others - O) and send it to 509093.

      If you are answering through SonyLIV app, then download the app - click to register - enter contact number - age - gender and send the right answer. The contestants, who had sent the right answer will be selected by the computer and will be invited to the next round. This time, the contestants will be chosen online. The selected contestants who answered the right question, will have to face another online test and a video interview.

      The questions will be asked till May 22, 2020.

      As per reports, the show has got 2.5 million entries on day one of registrations. Also, as per a statement by the channel, the participation through SonyLIV has gone up by over 360%.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
