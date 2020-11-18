Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s Rs 7 Crore Jackpot Question That Mohita Sharma Couldn’t Answer

Recently, Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Today's episode witnessed the second crorepati- Mohita Sharma, who is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Mohita was a rollover contestant from November 16's episode and had answered 9 questions. In yesterday's episode, she answered the Rs 1 crore question but failed to answer Rs 7 crore jackpot question.

Mohita decided to quit the jackpot question, as she wasn't sure about it. Rs 7 crore jackpot question that she couldn't answer is here:

Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Groupin Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat? The options given were: A. HMS Minden B. HMC Cornwallis C. HMC Trincomalee D. HMS Meane

As per the ritual, after quitting the game, the host Amitabh Bachchan asked Mohita to guess an answer. She picked the option B) HMS Cornwalls, which was wrong.

The right answer to the question was - C) HMS Trincomalee.

For the uninitated, with the help of the expert Pankaj Pachauri, Mohita gave the correct answer to Rs 1 crore question. The question was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?

The options given were: A. HMX B. RDX C. TNT D. PETN. The correct answer was - B. RDX

Mohita played the game fantastically right from the beginning. She impressed the host with the way she answered the questions so much that he promised to start following her on social media.

Also Read: KBC 12: Mohita Sharma Becomes Second Crorepati This Season; Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question?

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: After Nazia Nasim, The Show Gets Its Second Crorepati Mohita Sharma