Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Has An Inspiring Message For All Of Us

Sony TV's much-awaited game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will soon hit the television screens. The makers of the show revealed the promo of the show, which like other seasons, has a tagline! In the promo, host, Amitabh Bachchan reveals how people can deal with setbacks!

In the promo, a businessman becomes extremely happy for winning just Rs 1000. When Big B asked him as to why he is so happy with such a small amount, the businessman says that he started his business with just Rs 500 and took it to Rs 10 crore. However, he suffered a setback and lost his business. He added that he is happy to make a comeback with Rs 1000. It is then that Big B says, "Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab comeback se do (Whatever it may be, setbacks need to be answered with comebacks)."

Big B shared the promo and captioned it, "Its coming back .. KBC .. because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback' !!#KBC12 #ComeBack."

It has to be recalled that as soon as Amitabh recovered from COVID-19, he began shooting for the show. Ever since then, he has been treating his fans with the latest updates from the shoot.

A few days ago, the actor wrote on social media, "The work routine beginneth as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place. The world has become a different place... The world has changed."

According to IE report, work on the KBC 12 set is still going on. The makers are still working on the format considering the new protocol, and hence, the shooting for the episode will only begin next month.

