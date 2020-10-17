Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Runa Saha Makes It To The Hot Seat Without Playing 'Fastest Finger First'

A contestant from the ongoing 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has created KBC history by making to the hot seat without playing 'Fastest Finger First' all thanks to Amitabh Bachchan. Runa Saha from Kolkata started playing the game on Thursday’s episode and has been trying to make it on the game show ever since it started, but in vain.

She revealed that she became the butt of jokes due to her numerous failed attempts. The 43-year-old then revealed that she decided not to inform that she had made it through the preliminary stages this year to her family until her interview happened for the show.

Runa was the last contestant remaining after Mr Bachchan started the game with three participants on Thursday’s episode. She started crying when she didn’t make to the hot seat and seeing her emotional state, Big B invited her to the hot seat. The homemaker-turned-entrepreneur broke down once again after being seated on the hot seat. She had to be consoled by the host as well as her daughter and husband.

Big B tells her that the time to cry is past her whilst offering her a tissue. Runa told the actor that she had taken a pledge to never watch TV again or pray to God pledge if she didn’t make it to the hot seat.

For the unversed, the Kolkata resident started a small sari business after her hubby told her to earn money if she wanted to donate it. Runa also revealed that she got married at an early age and has always been driven by the ambition to make something of herself.

