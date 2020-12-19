Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Forced 15-Year-Old Priya Kaur To Quit?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 this week has been extra special for the viewers' thanks to the kids' special episodes. Many talented and intelligent students took to the hot seat and surprised us with their knowledge.

And in the latest episode, Priya Kaur from Srinagar joined Amitabh Bachchan after winning the fastest finger first round. She broke all records and became the first contestant to complete the round in mere 2.67 seconds.

During the game, Priya opened up about her life in Srinagar with Big B. The class 10 student revealed she has already completed her exams as they were held in November due to the cold weather. Priya also shared in her video that she aspires to an IAS officer and is inspired by Mother Teresa.

Priya took home a cash prize of 25 lakh rupees. The 15-year-old played a brilliant game but failed to answer the Rs 50 lakh question on automobiles.

The question that stumped Priya is as follows: Which of the following companies was originally started as a loom manufacturing unit in 1909? It came with the following options: a) General Motors b) Suzuki c) Ferrari d) BMW. The correct answer is b) Suzuki

