Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 To Be Launched In August; Show Will Have Many Changes!

The Coronavirus crisis has changed dynamics for everyone around the world. Although the television actors have resumed shoot, the production house is asked to follow a list of guidelines. The reality shows and the shows that have live audience will be affected the most. It has to be recalled that the makers of Sony TV's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had shot promo in the host Amitabh Bachchan's house. The contestants will be selected digitally. As per a Tellychakkar report, the show will be launched on August 24, 2020.

It is also being said that there will be many changes this time, owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Keeping in mind health and safety measures of contestants, cast, crew and the audience, it is being said that this year, there will be no live audience.

It is also being said that Amitabh Bachchan will shoot from house while contestants will be able to interact with the host through a big screen.

Like every season, the new season also has a unique tagline, which is 'Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi (Everything can be stopped in its tracks, except one's dreams)'.

Regarding selection of contestants, Head - Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television, Amit Raisinghani had told PTI, "For the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally... This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge."

As per PTI report, the selection involves the following steps: The first step is registration. The second step is further assessment of the shortlisted candidates (who answered the registration questions correctly) telephonically and the third step is an online audition on general knowledge, a test aided by video submission. The final round will be a personal interview that will be conducted remotely through video call. The report also suggested that the entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

Also Read: From Rahat To Babita, Women Who Emerged As Winners & Created History On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Also Read: KBC 12: Math Teacher Passes Away Just Before Auditioning For The Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show