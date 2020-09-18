Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 To Premiere On September 28; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 17 Hours!

The highly anticipated Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to premiere on September 28. The 12th season of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

For the unversed, the Bollywood megastar resumed the KBC shoot, earlier this month after recovering from COVID-19. As a result, the makers have introduced a number of strict protocols including the absence of a live audience this season. On the other hand, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the participants who are chosen for the fastest finger first will also be quarantined at a hotel, they can enter the game show set.

Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned that he shoots for long hours for the show including an almost 17 hour-shift recently. He opened up about his current work culture in his blog. Amitabh wrote, “Back from work a little while ago .. and that would be an almost 17 hrs of work in a day .. substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post CoViD syndrome .. sounds alarming , but the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter ..”(sic)

The thespian also shed light on the feelings of the contestants when they win the fastest finger first round and make it to the hot seat. “They break down in emotions .. they fold their hands .. their divinity towards the seat is uncontrollably devout and reverent .. the wait is finally over .. the expectation of the worth that shall perhaps diminish or at times completely reduce their burden of their financial condition - loans from Banks, illnesses in the elders , a home for some permanency, the future for their progeny,” he said.

The 77-year-old has been chronicling his post-COVID KBC journey with his fans and followers on his social media account regularly. Amitabh is undertaking extreme safety measures and keeps sharing photos of the crew following protocols. In the same vein, he recently shared a picture of himself decked in a blue suit and face covered with a shield. He captioned the post by writing: "be safe .. and be in protection." Check out the post below:

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati Winner Sushil Kumar Says Winning Rs 5 Crore As The 'Worst Phase Of His Life'

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting; Shares Pictures Of First Day On Set