Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When Amitabh Bachchan's Computer Stopped Working & Left Him Clueless

The makers of the Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have been keeping the viewers glued to the television. Recently, the viewers and the host Amitabh Bachchan witnessed something they hadn't seen before! During the show, Big B's computer stopped working for a few seconds which left him clueless.

In the episode, after contestant Raj Lakshmi from Patna, Bihar quit the show taking home Rs 12,50,000, entrepreneur Swapnil Chauhan from Mumbai joined Big B on hot seat.

After asking him the first question, he moved towards second question, which is when his computer stopped working for close to 10 seconds. Amitabh kept repeating, "Aur do hazaar rupuyon ke liye ye raha aap ka sawaal," and later said, "Computer toh atak gaya." The actor then looked towards his left for help, but before he could call someone, the screen was back to normal and the duo continued the game.

During the episode, Swapnil revealed that his business suffered a huge financial loss due to the lockdown. He said that he had 12 projects in hand but when the lockdown was imposed in March, they had no active business. The company had to ask 28 employees to either go on infinite leaves or resign and find a new job.

Swapnil won Rs 25,00,000 and quit the game. Amitabh also spoke to Swapnil's family, kids and his mother through a video call.

