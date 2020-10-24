Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Will Chhavi Kumar Become The First Millionaire Of The Season? Watch Video

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Chhavi Kumar will become the first contestant of the season to reach the 1 crore question. For the unversed, Chhavi is the wife of a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force.

Host Amitabh Bachchan seems confident and quite impressed with her capabilities to contest the big question. A special sneak peek from the October 28 (Monday) episode of the show has been released by Sony Entertainment Television on its social media handles.

The promo has been shared with the following caption: “Watch our hotseat contestant CHHAVI KUMAR in #KBC12 on 28th Oct 9 pm only on Sony.⁣ @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT” Check out the video below:

Chhavi is seen stating that she always stands by her husband and supports him in performing his duties for the nation. Big B lauds her and says, “Ek sipahi ka jo manobal hota hai wo unki patni ka hota hai (A soldier’s morale resides in his wife’s support).”

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on September 28 and is getting a good amount of viewership. Fans are happy to see Amitabh Bachchan return to the small screen to host one of the longest running reality game shows in India. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

