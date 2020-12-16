KBC 12: 12-Year-Old Car Enthusiast Anamaya Diwakar Suggests Amitabh Bachchan Which Sports Car He Should Buy

Sony Entertainment Television's most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is hosting the Students Special Week starting December 14, and eight brilliant young minds from across the country will compete to be on the hot seat in front of the icon Amitabh Bachchan to play further. Facilitated by Vedantu, a live online learning platform, these young minds will get an opportunity to utilize their power of knowledge. Amongst the contestants, 12-year-old Amanaya Diwakar from Udupi, Karnataka has a huge liking for cars and dreams of opening his own car manufacturing company in the future.

Anamaya, who is in standard 7, has his future plans ready. With the money won on KBC he wants to invest the money to open his own car company and give a share of the winning amount in charity to help the needy.

Before coming on the show, Anamaya had done his research on Mr Bachchan's cars, and while on the show, he suggested Big B that he should get a sports car. Amitabh Bachchan who was overwhelmed with the young talented minds, asks for a sports car suggestion from Anamaya. He not only slayed it with the knowledge he has on cars but also attempted the 1 crore question! Will Anamaya be the much-awaited next crorepati?

Witness the young car enthusiast, Anamaya Diwakar attempt the Rs 1 crore question on the Students Special Week of KBC

