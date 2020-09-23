Kaun Banega Crorepati Makes A Befitting #Comeback With 12th Season; Audience Poll Replaced

Deviyon aur sajjano, brace yourself for the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)! Celebrating two decades of unparalleled success and popularity, KBC not only emerged as a game-changer for the Indian television industry but also instilled a larger focus on the power of knowledge being a great leveller. In its 12th Season, the show makes a comeback with a two-fold messaging which conveys not just the bigger and better return of the show amidst a pandemic, but also a motivational nudge for participants and viewers to consider setbacks as a stepping stone for a greater comeback. Produced by StudioNEXT, and hosted by the superstar, Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will premiere on September 28, 2020.

A thunderous response during the first ever digital audition for KBC Season 12, underlined the raging fire of hope, dreams and aspirations within people from all nooks and corners of the country. As a platform, KBC has gone beyond its capacity as a show year after year, putting the common man at the forefront and celebrating human virtues of self-belief, patience, perseverance, courage, confidence, optimism and intelligence.

While the core of the show remains the same, KBC 12 comes with a few changes relevant to the current times. For starters, for the very first time in 20 years, KBC will not host in-studio audience keeping in line with the government mandated safety guidelines and protocols in response to COVID-19. The in-studio audience played a huge role as a lifeline - Audience Poll in helping the contestants on the Hotseat move ahead in the game. This year, 'Audience Poll' will be replaced by the lifeline 'Video-A-Friend'. The other three lifelines remain the same - '50:50', 'Ask The Expert' and 'Flip The Question'. The number of fastest finger first contestants, who will compete to be on the hot seat per week, has been reduced from the usual 10 to 8.

With KBC Play Along on Sony LIV, viewers can enjoy the thrill of the gameshow by participating and matching their power of knowledge with the contestants on the hot seat simultaneously, starting 28th September.

KBC 12 is co-powered by Vedantu and Tata Salt. The Associate Sponsors are IDFC FIRST Bank, LIC, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, QuickHeal, Sensodyne and Nissan. Reserve Bank Of India is the Special Partner on the show.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, says, "Reinvention, they say, is the key to success. And thus, we began the preparation of the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show that has been nurtured as a brand over its 20-year history in India. Considering the current times, the interest in participation through digital registrations has been very encouraging this year. And the numbers showcase that people are readily embracing the 'new normal' brought on by the pandemic. This year's theme, 'Jo Bhi Ho Setback Ka Jawab Comeback Se Do', reflects in the real-life stories and experiences that contestants will be seen sharing on the show, thereby serving as inspiring examples for the millions of viewers."

Indranil Chakraborty, Head - StudioNEXT, says, "For the 12th season of KBC, we have consciously looked at re-engineering the set so that the distancing norms are met while the impact of this property is retained. Due to no studio audience, we have changed the lifeline 'Audience Poll' to 'Video-A-Friend'. Having said that, we are certain that Mr Amitabh Bachchan's charisma and the interesting on-screen and off-screen journeys of contestants, will keep the audiences engrossed. The show continues to be iconic in many ways and is sure to raise the bar this season as well."

Mr Siddhartha Basu, Consultant, KBC 12, says, "KBC turns 20 in 2020, and with all the challenges of this tough year, looks to come back as strong as ever, reviving the much-loved magic of the khaas khel with the aam aadmi and the adwitiya host. While adapting to the realities of today, the show still packs a punch, reaching out to both the mind and the heart, touching lives in a very real way. Viewers can also look forward to playing along with the contestants, as they watch, with richer pickings than ever before."

Tune in to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 starting September 28, every Monday-Friday, at 9 PM on Sony TV.

