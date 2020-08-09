Kavach 2 Actor Pranitaa Pandit And Husband Shivi Pandit Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl

Pranitaa Pandit who has been a part of shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Kavach 2, recently took to social media to inform that she and her husband Shivi Pandit have been blessed with a baby girl. However, the couple is yet to decide the name of their little one.

Pranitaa wrote in an Instagram story, “After months of anticipation and excitement, the moment has finally arrived. It is a baby girl!.Thank you for keeping us in your prayers!” (sic).

The actress also spoke with the Times of India about her pregnancy journey. Pranitaa revealed, “It’s an overwhelming feeling. We both wanted a daughter, so when the doctor announced that 'it’s a girl’, we were ecstatic. The only names we had thought of were COVID and Quarantine (laughs!). On a serious note, initially, I was anxious thinking about the timing of my baby’s birth as everything had come to a standstill, owing to the pandemic. However, I focused on the positive aspect and the fact that I got to spend so much time with my family and husband. It has really strengthened our bond. She is a lockdown baby and the only good news that I have heard this year.”

She went on to add, “I believe in raashi, and as per that, we have got three alphabets for her name — D, T and Z. We will zero in on a name soon. For now, I want to soak in maternal bliss. I don’t want to be a supermom or perfect mom, I just want to be me and want to do whatever I can in my capacity. As a new mom, I plan to go with the flow.”

