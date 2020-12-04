Kavita Kaushik's husband Says Abhinav Shukla Has Severe Alcohol Problem; Adds He Drunk-Called Kavita

Bigg Boss is the house where the celebrities' dark secrets are revealed. While a few secrets are out in the house, some of them are revealed by the third person! Something like this happened when Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the Bigg Boss 14 house after a fight with Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik.

For the uninitiated, during their fight, Kavita had claimed that Rubina does not know the truth about her husband. To this, the Shakti actress had challenged her to go ahead and reveal it all. Now, Ronnit has revealed the secret! Now, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has made a shocking revelation on Abhinav on Twitter.

Ronnit revealed that Abhinav has alcohol issue and he had drunk-called Kavita and even asked her to meet at odd hours. Not just this, he also revealed that the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor begged them to give their house for a film.

Ronnit tweeted, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we're talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once."

He also wrote, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn't shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??"

Kavita, who has been getting calls for interviews, tweeted, "Dear youtubers,n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything 😊, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil 😈 cheers!"

Well, it has to be seen how will Rubina and Abhinav react to Ronnit's claims!

