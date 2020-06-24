Kavita Kaushik On Dark Side Of TV Industry: I Was Reminded I’ll Be Sued If I Play Haryanvi Cop Again

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left a lot of unanswered questions. Also, many conspiracy theories have surfaced on social media. His fans are not able to believe that he took his own life and his demise has re-ignited the nepotism debate. Many celebrities like Karan Johar and star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and others have been facing severe criticism. Television actress, Kavita Kaushik, who became popular with her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, recently opened up about the dark side of television industry. She revealed in her latest tweet that she was reminded that she would be sued if she played Haryanvi cop again.

Kavita tweeted, "Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn't revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute !"

Exposing the industry further, the actress wrote, "Was categorically told this when I suggested I'm planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, "you got paid for it then" was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea."

The actress spoke about nepotism and slammed people as she felt that they are attacking them pointlessly. Kavita further tweeted, "Nepotism ain't in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly."

Many of the users stood in support of the actress and a few of them even termed this behaviour by the channel as bullying.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeforSushantforum; Wants CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh's Suicide Case

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Brutally Trolled For Claiming Sushant Singh Rajput Will Be Reborn As Her Son!