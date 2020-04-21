Kavita Kaushik Slams Kangana Ranaut & Feels Empathy For Hrithik; Says Adhyayan Deserves Apology!

The ugly spat between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is known to all. The duo had filed lawsuits and counter-suits against each other, which went on for two years. Although there was no final verdict on the case, Hrithik had come on clean in media and even gained support from the entertainment industry. It has to be recalled that recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended for spreading hatred against a particular community. Kangana had come out in support of her sister and had even said that Twitter should be banned. Meanwhile, FIR actress, Kavita Kaushik has replied to a tweet in which a user had slammed the two sisters. The television actress tweeted that she feels empathy for Hrithik Roshan and believes Adhyayan Suman an deserves apology.

A user had tweeted, "#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather's property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter." To this, Kavita replied, "I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik."

She also tweeted, "Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman, they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreakingFolded hands everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card'."

Further, Kavita wrote, "समझदार लोगों को सच पता था ,पर ऐसे लोग अक्सर शांत होते है, इसी का फायदा उठाकर कलयुग मे झूठे लोग confidence से झूठ बोल कर उसे सच बना देते हैं, दोषी वो है जो चुप रहे अपनी बुशर्ट पर छींटे जो नहीं चाहिए थे ।"

Adhyayan responded to Kavita's tweet and wrote, "Sometimes it is better to leave things to destiny ! Thank you for your kind words kavita Folded hands." To this Kavita replied, "Those who couldn't see the truth then will eventually it now clearly, Karma may take time but serves justice for sure, wish you've healed from the experience and I wish you all the best in life 🤗."

