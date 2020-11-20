KBC 12’s Second Crorepati Mohita Gets 2 Masala Packets In One Maggi; Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer, who became the second crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, got lucky yet another time! The IPS officer considered herself lucky as she got two Maggi masala sachets in one pack.

Mohita shared the picture and tweeted, "Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 #maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today🙏 😁😄😋😁@GargRushal_IFS @SrBachchan @SonyTV @NestleIndia." Mohita's tweet went viral and netizens took to comment section to congratulate her. Take a look at a few tweets!

Aamir Almansoor M.:One Extra is for winning KBC...

Amit Jha: Perhaps, you have developed Midas Touch... 😂

@_tasnimporijol_: Winning 1cr seems like much more easier than winning two masala sachets in 1pack. Wohoooo ✌

@AashnaMishra26: Finding positivity & Happiness in small things after achieving Big goal in your life is quiet appreciating. As you have done.👏

For the uninitiated, Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati and Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of the show. The IPS officer played the game fantastically right from the beginning and had also impressed the host with the way she answered the questions so much that he promised to start following her on social media. She answered the Rs 1 crore question, but failed to answer Rs 7 crore jackpot question and had quit the game.

