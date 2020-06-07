KBC 12: Math Teacher Passes Away Just Before Auditioning For The Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show

Sony Entertainment Television announced the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati during the COVID-19 lockdown. The celebrated game show decided to go completely virtual for their 12th season by conducting the auditions and selection process online due to the pandemic crisis. For the unversed, host Amitabh Bachchan also shot a registration promo from his residence and was remotely directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari.

And now, according to a report carried by Patrika.com, a Mathematics teacher from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh who was selected for the show passed away a night before he was due for his audition. The 43-year-old named Ravi Sudale was scheduled for an audition on Saturday but he breathed his last on Friday night. He is said to have died due to cardiac arrest.

Ravi Sudale’s friend has revealed that the math teacher was looking forward to participating in the show and to be a millionaire. The report further added that Ravi was anxious for his Saturday morning audition call on Friday night. However, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital when his health deteriorated drastically. Ravi then failed to respond to the treatment rendered by the doctor and breathed his last.

For the unversed, Sony TV had announced that registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Sr. Bachchan would ask a new question every night that can be answered via message or through Sony LIV app. This would be followed by a screening process, an online audition on a final personal interview conducted virtually via video call.

Ravi Sudale was employed as a Math teacher at the RK Convent School in Biaora city in Madhya He is survived by his wife and two daughters who are amidst pursuing their respective education.

ALSO READ: Ravi Mohan Saini, Who Won Rs 1 Crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior, Is Now An IPS Officer