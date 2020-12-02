Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Special Name To Contestant Abhilasha Rao Kalwa; Calls Her 'Madam Sir'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has witnessed a number of aspiring and motivational stories of the contestants come to fore whilst they interact with Amitabh Bachchan. And one such story that left host Big B highly impact recently was that of a contestant named Abhilasha Rao Kalwa. In fact, the megastar so impressed with her that he gave Abhilasha a special name. For the unversed, Abhilasha is a Forest Range Officer from Madhya Pradesh.

The contestant shared with Mr Bachchan that people normally assume that a Range Forest Officer would be a male, and hence, as soon as they hear her voice, they call her Range Sir Madam. Big B then joked that he would now address her as Abhilasha Range Officer Sir Madam. Abhilasha went on to add that her hobby is clicking photos and the veteran actor saw all her photos with keen interest.

For the uninitiated, Abhilasha used two lifelines in the Monday's episode and resumed her game in the next episode with other two lifelines. Eventually, she took home a cash prize of 12.5 lakh rupees. She could not answer the 25-lakh rupee question and decided to quit the game.

The question she couldn’t answer was: Which sportsman’s autobiography is titled “To Hell with Hockey”? It came with the following options: A) Captain Roop Singh B) Major Dhyan Chand C) Syed Mushtaq Ali D) Aslam Sher Khan. The correct answer for the same was D. Aslam Sher Khan.

