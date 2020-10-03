KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri; Welcomes Karamveers

Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28, 2020. Although many were confused between KBC 12 and IPL 2020 (as to which one to watch), the game reality show received warm welcome from netizens, who hailed host Amitabh Bachchan. In the previous episode, Big B welcomed frontline worker, Jaswinder Singh Cheema, a police constable in the Maharashtra Police Department. Jaswinder shared the struggles he faced as a frontline worker amid COVID-19. In the latest episode, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti yesterday (October 2), Big B remembered Mahatma Gandhi.

Amitabh gave a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and described Bapu ji as 'Bharat Ki Pehchaan' and 'Bharat Ka Sammaan'. He also remembered ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, as the day also marked his birth anniversary.

Big B welcomed two karamveers, Rajeev Khandelwal and Krishnavatar Sharma, who are the founders of the Ajeevika Bureau, a non-profit that works with the migrant workers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Udaipur. The duo spoke about how COVID-19 affected the workers, and what the organisation did to ease the situation.

Big B then welcomed roll-over contestant Tanisha Aggarwal, with whom he will be continuing the game. Tanisha won Rs 12,50,000 and quit the show.

Well, if we go by Twitter response, the show seems to have managed to impress the audiences and keep them glued to the television with interesting question and answer sessions. But we will have to wait for its ratings to know if it has managed to make it to the TRP list.

