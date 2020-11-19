KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Continues To Write Love Letters To Jaya Bachchan To This Day

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his courtship period with wife Jaya Bachchan. The megastar said that he would write her love letters before their wedding.

For the unversed, a contestant named Yogesh Pandey lamented to the host about COVID-19 affected his engagement and how it had to be carried out with physical distancing. He then opened up about speaking to his fiance 'chori chupe’ without the knowledge of their families. The contestant was curious to know what it was like back in the day from Mr Bachchan.

Big B replied by telling him that his parents were fully aware about Jaya. He said, “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open-hearted person).” This was followed by Yogesh asking him if he wrote l Jaya love letters. Amitabh revealed, “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty) Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”

On further prodding, the actor added that he never really said the words 'I love you’. “Ek dusre ko jaante the, saath mein kaam bhi kar rahe the, ghar mein aana jaana chalta tha. Ek din aise hi baithe soch liya ke humko bya kar lena chahiye (We knew each other, we used to work together, she used to come over to my house. So one day we decided we should get married.),” he said.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's 2nd Crorepati Mohita Sharma Reveals What She Plans To Do With Prize Money

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Contestant Jatin Khatri Wants To Use The Prize Money To Buy Himself A Running Prosthetic Leg