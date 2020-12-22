KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Story From His Childhood, Recalls Being Beaten Up By His Principal

In the latest Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, actor Boman Irani accompanied Ranjitsinh Disale, the Global Teacher Award winner from Maharashtra's Solapur district. The duo was also joined by the Principal of Girls Higher Secondary School of Jahangirabad, Bhopal, Usha Khare.

Amitabh Bachchan stated that the contestants reminded him of his childhood days when he was a student at Nainital's Sherwood College. The megastar narrated how he and his friends showed off their bravery by parading a dead snake on a hockey stick around the school. But in reality, the snake was actually killed by a hunter after it tried to attack Big B and his friends.

Mr Bachchan told the contestants that this act irked the school principal. He revealed that his principal was British and a disciplinarian who valued truthfulness above everything else.

Amitabh then gave details of the corporal punishment students would receive at the school garage where oiled sticks were kept for punishing the defaulters. And on that day, it was Amitabh and his friends were told to bend over a wheelbarrow, and they were thrashed on the back.

Big B said, “Saans nikal jaati thi, itna pain hota tha. Lekin karyakram ye hota tha ki khade hokar bolna padta tha (It would knock the wind out of us. But the entertaining thing was that after the beating was over, you’d have to say), 'Thank you, sir’.”

