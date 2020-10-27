KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Surprised By Contestant’s Joke On What He Will Use The Prize Money For

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's latest episode saw Koshlendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh take the hot seat as the episode's first contestant.

One of the questions that KBC's popular host Amitabh Bachchan loves to ask is what a contestant would do with the prize money that they win. When Big B asked Koshlendra, who is a Gram Panchayat Secretary, if he would use the money for the development of his village, he was taken by surprise with the reply he got.

Koshlendra joked that he would first get plastic surgery done on his wife's face. A surprised Big B asked him, "Plastic surgery? But why?"

Koshlendra replied, "15 saal se ek he chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon. (I am tired of seeing the same face for the past 15 years)." Although Amitabh laughed, he told Koshlendra's wife to not listen to him.

He went on to school Koshlendra about not joking about such things. He added that many people opt for plastic surgery but after a couple of years, things go back to the way they are.

Koshlendra ended up using all three life lines early on in the game, and quit with the Rs 40,000 question.

