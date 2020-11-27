KBC 12: Anupa Das Opens Up About Getting The Rs 7 Crore Question Right After Quitting The Game

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 recently got its third crorepati in a school teacher from Chattisgarh named Anupa Das. The contestant had been stretched financially as she and her family got her mother treated for stage 3 cancer.

The 42-year-old said in an interview to Indian Express, “My family and I have had a really hard time as majority of the money was spent in hospitals. Now, all that I have is theirs. Everything that I have earned on the show is going to go towards supporting my family. By God’s grace, we finally have the resources to give my mother the best possible treatment.”

However, it must be noted that she quit her game at the Rs 7 crore question as she was not sure of the answer. But when host Amitabh Bachchan asked her to guess the answer, Anupa got it right.

On being quizzed about the same Das replied, “The question was based on sports, and since it’s not my strength, I did panic a little. One wrong answer would have taken away a huge sum, which we, as a family, need right now. Thus, I decided to let it go. However, post the game, when Amit ji announced that I had chosen the correct answer, I was astounded. Nonetheless, I am very happy and proud of what I achieved on the show.”

She concluded by talking about her newfound status and how she is coming to terms with it. “Being on the show has completely changed my life. People’s attitude towards me and every little thing around me has changed, for the better. I am actually at a loss of words to explain this indescribable feeling,” said Anupa.

