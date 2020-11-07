KBC 12: Anuradha Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah Won Rs 25 Lakh For THIS Question, Can You Answer It Too?

In Friday’s special Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah accompanied social worker Anuradha Kapoor to raise some money for the organisation Swayam. Together, they were able to win Rs 25 lakh for their organisation that works for the women who have been affected by domestic violence.

For the unversed, Swayam helps give domestic violence victims a safe space to learn different vocations and also regain their self-confidence. Anuradha, who is the founder of this organisation, took part in the game show to raise awareness on the issue.

Ratna and Anuradha were able to answer most of the questions fielded by host Amitabh Bachchan’s with ease. However, they couldn’t answer to the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh and decided to use lifeline 'Flip the Question’ lifeline. As a result, they were asked the following question by the host:

According to the Qissa-i-Sanjan, which king gave refuge to the Parsis in Gujarat, where they founded the settlement of Sanjan? It came with the following options- a) Dronasimha b) Jadi Rana c) Mularaja d) Navaghana

After some contemplation, Anuradha and Ratna went with option b) Jadi Rana, which turned out to be the right answer. However, before they could attempt the 50-lakh rupee question, they had run out of time and the episode came to an end.

