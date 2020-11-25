KBC 12: Can You Answer The Question That Made Anupa Das The Third Crorepati This Season?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestants have been knocking it out of the park this season. The game reality show has its third crorepati this season and it is Anupa Das from Bastar, Chhattisgarh. All three crorepatis of KBC 12 have been women so far, the first one being Nazia Nasim, a communications manager, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

Anupa impressed Big B and us with the confidence with which she played the game. Facing difficulty with the question for Rs 3.2 lakh, Anupa used her 'phone a friend' and 'flip question' lifeline. For the Rs 25 lakh question, she used 'ask the expert' lifeline.

Anupa finally reached the one crore question which was:

Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?

Its options were:

A: Major Dhan Singh Thapa

B: Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore

C: Subedar Joginder Singh

D: Major Shaitan Singh

Anupa used her last lifeline '50/50' for this question, which left her options A and D. She goes with option D and is announced the winner of Rs 1 crore. Anupa is overwhelmed with emotions and starts to cry in happiness.

Big B even calls up her mother to inform her that she won, and both mother and daughter tear up.

A couple of days back, Sony TV released a promo which showed Anupama being announced a crorepati by host Amitabh Bachchan. The promo showed Anupama tearing up and revealing that she had spent all her money on her mother's cancer treatment. It also showed her attempting the Rs 7 crore question.

Sharing the promo, Sony TV's official Instagram handle wrote as caption, "Our next Crorepati is Anupa Das!! Will she be able to ace the #Sawaal7CroreKa? Find out in #KBC12 on 25th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext (sic)."

