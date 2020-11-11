KBC 12: Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Nazia Nasim This Season’s First Crorepati?

In Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12), a contestant named Nazia Nasim became the first one to win Rs 1 crore this season. The Delhi-based communications professional crossed the milestone question successfully and even attempted the Rs 7 crore question.

For the unversed, Nazia started her game in Tuesday’s episode, which was then carried forward today. The promo video for the special episode even showed host Amitabh Bachchan remarking that he rarely gets to ask the 1 crore question.

The Rs 1 crore question aced by Nazia is as follows: “Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer?” It came with the following options- a) Deepika Chikhlia b) Roopa Ganguly c) Neena Gupta d) Kirron Kher. The right answer is b) Roopa Ganguly.

However, it must be noted that this isn’t the first question Nazia was asked for the round. Before that, she was asked another question, which she chose to change with flip the question lifeline. The earlier question was: “Mariana Trench is the deepest point in the ocean. The first woman to reach it is also a former astronaut. Who is she?” Its correct answer is Kathy Sullivan.

