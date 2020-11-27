KBC 12: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question Related To Slumdog Millionaire That Stumped Ankush Sharma?
In the November 26th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Ankush Sharma who hails from Jammu appeared on the show. He played a decent game but got stuck at the question for Rs 50 lakh. As a result, Ankush decided to take home prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
The Rs 50 lakh question which he couldn’t answer was: In the book "Q&A" by Vikas Swarup, what is the subject of the last question asked to Ram Mohammad Thomas in the TV quiz show? It came with the following options- a) Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29 b) Mumtaz Mahal's father c) Three Musketeers d) Costard, a Shakespeare character.
The right answer is a) Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29. Amitabh Bachchan then shared that Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was loosely based on the book.
In the episode, Ankush also spoke about his admiration of Shah Rukh Khan whilst answering a question on Hrithik Roshan. He revealed that his favourite film is Mohabbatein and that SRK's films have inspired him a lot with regards to romance. Mr Bachchan replied by talking about his fondness for the actor. Big B called Shah Rukh one of the most talented actors in the country and agreed that he is the ultimate romantic hero of Bollywood.
For the unversed, Ankush is a vertically challenged man and he also shed light on his personal struggles that come with the same.
