    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KBC 12: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question Related To Slumdog Millionaire That Stumped Ankush Sharma?

      By
      |

      In the November 26th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Ankush Sharma who hails from Jammu appeared on the show. He played a decent game but got stuck at the question for Rs 50 lakh. As a result, Ankush decided to take home prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

      The Rs 50 lakh question which he couldn’t answer was: In the book "Q&A" by Vikas Swarup, what is the subject of the last question asked to Ram Mohammad Thomas in the TV quiz show? It came with the following options- a) Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29 b) Mumtaz Mahal's father c) Three Musketeers d) Costard, a Shakespeare character.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

      The right answer is a) Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 29. Amitabh Bachchan then shared that Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was loosely based on the book.

      In the episode, Ankush also spoke about his admiration of Shah Rukh Khan whilst answering a question on Hrithik Roshan. He revealed that his favourite film is Mohabbatein and that SRK's films have inspired him a lot with regards to romance. Mr Bachchan replied by talking about his fondness for the actor. Big B called Shah Rukh one of the most talented actors in the country and agreed that he is the ultimate romantic hero of Bollywood.

      For the unversed, Ankush is a vertically challenged man and he also shed light on his personal struggles that come with the same.

      KBC 12: Anupa Das Opens Up About Getting The Rs 7 Crore Question Right After Quitting The Game

      ALSO READ: KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Continues To Write Love Letters To Jaya Bachchan To This Day

      Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 21:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X