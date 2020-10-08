KBC 12: Can You Answer This Rs 25 Lakh Question That Made Asmita Madhav Gore Quit The Hot Seat

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been among the most-loved shows on Indian television for the past two decades. In the eighth episode of its latest season that aired on Wednesday, contestant Asmita Madhav Gore got stuck at the 25-lakh rupee question about the partition of Bengal in 1905.

For the unversed, the 22-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra successfully went past 12 questions but got stumped at the 13th question.

The question which couldn’t answer was: Which of these days was celebrated in a special way in 1905 to protest against the partition of Bengal and to show unity among people? The question came with the following options: Dussehra, Raksha Bandhan, Eid or Easter Sunday. The correct answer was revealed by Big B as Raksha Bandhan.

For the uninitiated, Rabindranath Tagore had turned Raksha Bandhan into a symbol of unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Asmita decided to quit the game as she had already exhausted all her lifelines and took home a cash price of 12.5 lakh rupees. Asmita had shared with Amitabh that she will be using the money to ensure her brother and sister complete their education.

For the unversed, the 12th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on September 28. This is the first season of the show without a live studio audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The show’s format has been changed slightly by makers keeping the mind the new realities. KBC 12 airs from Monday To Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

