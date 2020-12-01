KBC 12 Contestant Ruchika's Father, Who Accompanied Her Couldn't Make It To The Show As He Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Ruchika Tripathi from Haldwani, Uttar Pradesh took to the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. A Research Officer at an NGO, Ruchika revealed that the last two years have been very difficult for her and her family as they had to repay many debts and loans. The contestant also confessed that she feels that her family's financial condition would have been better if she had chosen another career.

Mr Bachchan was amazed when he got to know that Ruchika chose Genetics and Anthropology as her subjects for higher education and is seen asking details about it. Ruchika reveals that she is worried about her parents' old age and their financial condition and this prompted her to come on KBC.

During the game, Big B asks Ruchika why the seat of the companion is empty and didn't she get anyone with her for the show. She replies by revealing that her father Jagat Narayan Tripathi had accompanied her. However, on arriving here, he tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was isolated and could not make it to the show. She adds that he was very eager to meet him and Bachchan through the show prayed for his recovery.

Eventually, Ruchika couldn’t answer the 25-lakh rupee question as she was unaware of the answer and had already exhausted all her lifelines by then. As a result, after having Ruchika decided to quit the show and took home 12.5 lakh rupees

ALSO READ: KBC 12 To Have Its Fourth Crorepati? Promo Shows Tej Bahadur Singh Attempt Rs 1 Crore Question

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Anupa Das Opens Up About Getting The Rs 7 Crore Question Right After Quitting The Game