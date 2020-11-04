KBC 12 Contestant Says Amitabh Bachchan Was Rude To SRK In Movies, Big B Hilariously Apologises!

In Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, a 27-year-old contestant named Rekha Rani took to the hot seat to play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan. The Civil Services aspirant from Delhi turned out to be one of the chattiest contestants of the season. She introduced herself saying, "My nature is like Jhansi Ki Rani," to Mr Bachchan, who jovially replied saying that he is scared of her already.

But what really turned out be the highlight of the episode was Rekha Rani’s love for Shah Rukh Khan. She left Big B speechless by admitting that she used to dislike him as a kid for being rude with Shah Rukh in some of their movies.

Rekha Rani said she was angry with Amitabh for scolding SRK in Mohabbatein and also for kicking the actor out of his house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Rekha said, "I cried when you asked him to leave the house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

To this, Bachchan reacted in his signature sense of humour. He also tried to reason with her by saying that in those scenes, he was just playing onscreen characters. Then, he hilariously said "I apologise" in mock anger to her. Big B even promised to issue an apology to Shah Rukh as well.

ALSO READ: KBC 12: FIR Filed Against Makers & Amitabh Bachchan For Question On Dr BR Ambedkar, Manusmriti

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan On 20 Years Of Kaun Banega Crorepati: It Does Seem Like The Enactment Of A Lifetime