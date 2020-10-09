KBC 12: Contestant Surprises Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh Talks About Organ Donation

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its season 12 to keep us entertained and informed, like always. This season, however, the show has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Nevertheless, its host Amitabh Bachchan is bringing the same energy to the table.

Over the years, KBC has seen many contestants surprise Amitabh Bachchan with quirky and interesting stories. The latest episode of KBC saw contestant Mrinalika Dubey surprise the much loved host with an old magazine which featured him on the cover page.

Mrinalika Dubey, who hails from Bilaspur, took to the hotseat after winning the fastest finger first. Mrinalika is a suspense thriller writer who has written over 200 stories. Talking about how she and her family dealt with the pandemic situation, she opened up about facing financial issues. She revealed that her husband, who works with a private college, has not received salary from the last few months.

Mrinalika later went on to surprise Big B by showing him a 1981 edition of a magazine, which featured 'Mahanayak' Amitabh on its cover. When a curious Amitabh asked her about it, she revealed that she had treasured the magazine all these years as it had some incredible pictures of the veteran actor.

Meanwhile, Sony Entertainment shared a sneak-peak of an upcoming episode, which is the popular celebrity episode. It features Dr Sunil Shroff, founder of Mohan Foundation, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Amitabh asks Riteish about his departed father, Vilas Rao Deshmukh, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with the intent of raising awareness on organ donation. Riteish's father was in need of a organ transplant when he was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011, but couldn't avail it. He passes away in 2012 due to liver and kidney failures.

Talking about it, Riteish said, "A lot of times I feel it's about destiny. Doctors say liver transplant is an option but we need a donor for the same." Explaining the process that patients have to follow to get organs, Riteish said that the most critical patients are enlisted on top of a roster, which he admitted is sad because a patient has to become more ill to receive an organ. "India has such a large population, I'm sure that even after we go away, and people can be helped, we will have more livers and kidneys to help every person," he said.

Watch the sneak peak here.

ALSO READ: Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The Chart; Kaun Banega Crorepati Fails To Make It To Top 5