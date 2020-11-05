KBC 12 Contestant Teaches Amitabh Bachchan Some Millennial Slang And The ‘Candy Floss’ Dance

In Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Hardik Patil from Maharastra became the first contestant to win the Fastest Finger First round. The 24-year-old businessman got Big B immediately excited about his life. The megastar was impressed with how much he had achieved at such a young age. He continued to engage in some friendly banter by asking him about his past relationships and if he is single or not.

Hardik sportingly opened up and shared about his first girlfriend who ghosted him and the second one who cheated on him. He didn’t stop there and continued to reveal that his third relationship was a toxic one. Hardik’s use of the word 'ghosted’ piqued Big B’s interest and he asked him what it meant. The actor revealed that he is interested in learning the 'new-age' lingo so that he can understand what his grandkids are saying.

Hardik also explained Mr Bachchan the abbreviation BYOB, a term that he used to describe himself. The host asked him what it meant and he said, 'Be Your Own Boss.'

After the second question, Big B got talking about his experience of doing a backflip for one of his action sequences. The actor revealed that he found it to be very hard and learned it after practising for 10-12 hours. He said, "I had to do it for an action scene. After 10-12 hours, I tried and did it once. I did it once only but couldn't do it ever again."

Amitabh also added that he’s been unable to learn the 'candy floss' dance move whilst praising Hardik for doing it very well in the video. This is followed by Hardik teaching Mr Bachchan how to do the viral candy floss challenge. The two got down from their seats and danced.

