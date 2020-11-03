KBC 12: FIR Filed Against Makers & Amitabh Bachchan For Question On Dr BR Ambedkar, Manusmriti

Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 recently landed in trouble as people filed an FIR against the show's makers and the host in Lucknow, for hurting Hindu sentiments in the latest Karamveer episode. For the unversed, social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Annup Sonii recently appeared on the show as guests.

During the game, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question for Rs 6,40,000 which was related to Hindu-text Manusmriti. The question was, "On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" with the options A) Vishnu Purana, B) Bhagavad Gita, C) Rigved, D) Manusmriti. The correct answer to this question was D) Manusmriti.

While explaining about the incident, Amitabh Bachchan said, "In 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it." (sic)

Well, this question didn't go down well with the netizens, as many of them started trolling the show for running the 'leftist propaganda' and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too expressed his disappointment over the same and shared a clip from the show on Twitter. He wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It's called coding."

See tweet here

Apart from him, many netizens also expressed their anger on Twitter. Have a look at some of the comments:

माधवी भट्ट @Madhvi69999952 "This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not. They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste. They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda. #BoycottKBC." Brijendra Kumar Shukla @brijendra9585 "This is Ridiculous Bacchan really its done and dusted KBC #BoycottKBC." दीप्ति सिंह @diptisingh7812 "Makers of KBC must first know about Hinduism then only they should ask questions based on hinduism. #BoycottKBC." भगवा ट्विटर प्रशासक_समिति @hinduPS "What the hell is going in KBC, Amitabh bachchan is really biggest mahanalayak of the millennium. Showing terrorists as leader, glorifying rioters, now asking question against hinduism is exposing the agenda. #BoycottKBC."

