KBC 12: Mohita Sharma Becomes Second Crorepati This Season; Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) had two Rs 1 crore winners in just a week. Just a few days earlier, Nazia Nasim, a Delhi-based communications professional became the first crorepati of KBC 12. On Tuesday (November 17), Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer successfully faced the question worth Rs 1 crore.

A promo released by the game show makers showed Mohita being asked the big question, and being proclaimed the 'Ek crore' winner after a few tense moments. As the episode aired today, we finally got to see what the question was.

Watch the promo here.

The Rs 1 crore question for Mohita was, - 'Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?'

The options provided to this question were:

A: HMX

B: RDX

C: TNT

D: PETN

Mohita resorted to using the 'expert advice' lifeline to this question. The expert suggested the answer is B: RDX. She went with this and locked in B.

The contestant went up to the Rs 7 crore question but quit the game there, as this season's first crorepati, Nazia Nasim, recently did.

Mohita was a rollover contestant from Monday's (November 16) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Right from the beginning, Mohita impressed host Amitabh Bachchan and the show viewers with the confidence and clarity with which she tackled each question.

As an IPS officer of the 2017 batch, Mohita is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. She is married to Rushal Garg, an Indian Forest Service officer, whom she credited for pushing her to give a shot at the popular game show.

She impressed Amitabh so much that he promised to start following her on social media, which he reportedly, already has.

