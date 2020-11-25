KBC 12: The 7 Crore Question That Crorepati Anupa Das Got Right But Did Not Attempt!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its third crorepati in Anupa Das from Bastar, Chattisgarh. Anupa joined this season's first Crorepati Nazia Nasim, a communications manager, and its second winner IPS officer Mohita Sharma, in the KBC hall of fame.

Anupa's game was incredible to watch as she played with such confidence. Although she had a little trouble on the way, she kept climbing higher and higher in the game and successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question.

Her Rs 1 crore win was announced by host Amitabh Bachchan in his quintessential style. An emotional Anupa shed tears of joy. So did her mother whom Big B called up to share the news.

Post that, Anupa went on to tackle the Rs 7 crore question which was:

In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?

A: Kenya

B: United Arab Emirates

C: Canada

D: Iran

Anupa had used up all her lifelines by then and did not feel confident enough to attempt the question. She therefore quit. However, when Amitabh asked her which answer she would have gone with if she had attempted, Anupa answered B: United Arab Emirates, which turned out to be the right answer!

Anupa was content nevertheless, was happy that she had come this far in the game. When asked what she would do with the prize money, she said that she would use it for her mother's cancer treatment and invest the rest of it in financial instruments and mutual funds.

