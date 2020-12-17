KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question Related To Mahabharat That 12-Year-Old Anamaya Failed To Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Sony Entertainment Television had Anamaya Dibakar on the hot seat in the Students Special Week’s latest episode. The 12-year-old bowled over Amitabh Bachchan and the audience with his smartness and quick answers. Big B would hardly complete asking his question while little Dibakar would already be ready with the answer.

He took home a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees. And in spite of having saved one lifeline till the end, Anamaya failed to answer the Rs 1 crore question and decided to quit as he did not want to take a risk.

The Rs 1 crore question related to Mahabharat that he couldn't answer is as follows: Which son of Karna survived the Kurushetra War and took part in Yudhishthira's Ashwamedha Yagya? It came with the following options: A) Vrishaketu B) Satyasena C) Vrishasena D) Vrihanta. The correct answer is A) Vrishaketu.

Anamaya during the episode revealed that he would someday want to own his own car company. He added that he would even indulge in public funding to fulfil his dream. An impressed Big B had a heart-to-heart discussion with the contestant on cars. The megastar revealed that his favourite car is Lamborgini and that he always wanted to buy a Mustang but never got the opportunity to do so.

