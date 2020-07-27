Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Congratulate Karishma Tanna For Winning The Trophy & Creating History
Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has finally come to an end! The show's finale was held yesterday (July 26, 2020). In the finale, Karishma Tanna was pitted against Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. But at the end the Naagin actress won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 trophy. With this, Karishma became the first female contestant to become the winner since Rohit Shetty came on board! It has to be recalled that Nethra Raghuraman won the first season while Anushka Manchanda took the trophy for season two and Aarti Chhabria won the season four; all of which were hosted by Akshay Kumar.
Fans took to social media to congratulate the actress for creating history as after six years a girl has won the show. Take a look at a few comments!
@Shiv_SDS007
"#KarishmaTanna Won #KKK10GrandFinale A big congratulations to you @KARISHMAK_TANNA . History created today by Tanna because After 6 years a girl win this title. I wish u achieve many more goals like this. You deserve this one ❤❤❤❤ 🤗 🤗:) :)"
Nitin
"Karishma Tanna created history!! A girl won KKK after 6 years!! We are proud of youu and keep shining!! Wish you all the best for your future ❤@KARISHMAK_TANNA #KarishmaTanna."
@Vishaltarachan5
"#KarishmaTanna You truly deserves that your hardwork pays you are the whom I supported from biggboss and you also did many reality show but didn't win but now happy to see you win khatron ke khiladi #KarishmaTanna."
Abhishek Gurjar
"Congratulations to the woman #KarishmaTanna for winning #khatronkekhiladi10. She has proved that women are neither mentally nor physically weak than men."
Akshat Agnihotri
"Heartiest Congratulations @KARISHMAK_TANNA Truly Deserved this Win! You rocked whole season and been my favourite throughout❤ #KarishmaTanna Created History after 6 Years Girl Win #KhatronKeKhiladi .We All Proud Of You😍 Lots of 😇😘 🤗#GirlPower"."
Mani...
"Yayyyy!! Finally congrats my favorite @KARISHMAK_TANNA a very well deserved win Face throwing a kiss I so wanted her to win @BiggBoss that time but anyways, she proved everyone now that she's a winner @kkkOnColors A big slap to haters #KarishmaTanna #KhatronKeKhiladi10 #BiggBoss @ColorsTV."
@Rathod_Akash007
"#KarishmaTanna Won #KKK10GrandFinale A big congratulations to you @KARISHMAK_TANNA. History created today by Tanna because After 6 years a girl win this title. I wish u achieve many more goals like this. You deserve this one ❤❤❤❤ Hugging faceHugging face :) :) #girlpower #KKK10."
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Is The Winner Of This Season!
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 FINALE: Rohit Shoots With Tejasswi & Others; Is Karishma Tanna The Winner?