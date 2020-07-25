Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 FINALE: Rohit Shoots With Tejasswi & Others; Is Karishma Tanna The Winner?
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been one of the most talked about stunt-based reality show, all thanks to the interesting line-up of contestants. The show has been in the news since its inception. Due to the pandemic, fresh episodes were not aired and it was only recently that the channel started airing new episodes. It has to be recalled that the semi-finale episode saw a major fight between Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna, which was won by the latter. Karishma became the contender of the finale stunt. It seems that Karishma has won the show!
Is Karishma Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner?
It looked like Ekta Kapoor dropped a major hint about Karishma's victory as she shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she was seen saying, "This is a congratulations to Karishma from us". Karishma reposted the video on her profile and replied, "Thank U baby @ek_ek_ekoo Love u?"
Tejasswi, Amurta & Adaa At Finale Episode
Meanwhile, the finale episode was graced by host Rohit Shetty of course, and other contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang and Dharmesh. The actors had also shared pictures on their social media accounts.
Rohit Shetty
The host, Rohit Shetty shared a picture and wrote, "They say, 'Time stops for no one' ... but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron ke khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny... for it's plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say 'This too, shall pass'!!!"
KKK 10 Finale Episode To Have Special Tasks
For the uninitiated, the top 3 finalists of this season were Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and choreographer-actor Dharmesh Yelande. Apparently, during the final episode, the contestants were asked about the new skills that the contestants' learned during the lockdown period and special tasks were designed for the same. While Karan Patel was tested for his diaper-changing talent, Shivin Narang enacted as the baby.
