Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's The REAL Reason Why Tejasswi Prakash Left Rohit Shetty's Show!

Real Reason Why Tejasswi Prakash Left Rohit Shetty's Show!

Yes, you read it right! According to a Spotboye report, the makers wanted her to be in the finale as she turned out to be the most entertaining and best performer of this season, but the actress had to leave because of other contestants, as none of them agreed to be her proxy in the show.

Channel Was Not Keen On Letting Tejasswi Go

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Tejasswi was among the best performers in the season. But the actress had to leave the show during Semi finale episode as she injured her eyes in water task. The channel was not keen on letting go the actress due to an unfortunate accident and wanted to take her to the finale."

None Of Them Agreed To Give A Proxy For Her

The source further added, "Not only because she has turned out the most entertaining contestant this season but also performed all the stunts. For which the remaining contestants Dharmaesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Blaraj Sayal and Karishma Tanna were asked to give a proxy for her in the next stunt but none of them agreed to it as a result Tejasswi had to leave the show."

Tejasswi Says...

The Swaragini actress was disappointed as none of them supported her. When Tejasswi was asked about the same, she refused to comment on it and said that she wants her audience to watch the show.

Actress Shares Eye Injury Pictures; Celebs Praise Her

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a couple of videos of the stunt, in which she got injured. She also shared her eye injury pictures and captioned it, "Swipe at your own risk." Her co-stars and actors commented and praising her!

She might have been out of the show, but we are sure that for her fans, she is the winner! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.