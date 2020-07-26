Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Is The Winner Of This Season!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the much-loved reality stunt series has finally come to an end. Karishma Tanna, the popular actress has emerged as the winner of this season, beating choreographer Dharmesh Yelande and actor Karan Patel. Interestingly, Karishma is the first female winner in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As per the reports, the actress has won the Maruti Suzuki Swift along with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 trophy. Karan Patel, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has emerged as the first runner up. Dharmesh Yelande, the popular choreographer is the second runner-up of this season. Karishma Tanna has reportedly finished the finale stunt in less time, while compared to the runner-ups Karan and Dharmesh.

Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the ultimate khiladi of #KKK10 - @KARISHMAK_TANNA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M8oLSkFuTt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 26, 2020

According to the sources, there is just an eight-second difference between the stunt duration of Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel. Dharmesh Yelande, on the other hand, took almost two minutes to complete the finale stunt. To the uninitiated, Karishma was the first contestant to enter the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, by defeating Balraj Syal.

