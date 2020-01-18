    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: Meet Darr Ki University's Professor Rohit Shetty And His Students

      By
      |

      Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to hit the television screen soon. The makers of the show released the promo of the show in which the host Rohit Shetty introduced the theme and contestants.

      In the promo, Rohit introduced himself as the professor of 'Darr Ki University'. While the contestants are seen having fun, Rohit makes his entry and says that he likes to hear people scream in fear. He then addresses the contestants and blows whistle, causing wild bulls and tigers to appear, which scares the contestants who run around to save themselves from the chasing animals. As Rohit blows another whistle, the animals vanish.

      In the promo, Rohit is seen saying, "Welcome, main hun iss khatron ke university ka professor, aur mujhe pasand hai sunna, daar ki cheek."

      The video ends with Rohit saying, "Sapnon ki nahi yeh hai daar ki sachi duniya. Welcome to Bulgaria, yaha daar lega class aur dega trass."

      Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram page and captioned it, "Aa gaye hai professor Rohit Shetty, darr ki university lekar. Dekhiye inhe Khatron Ke Khiladi mein, jald hi sirf Colors par." - (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai has been shot in Bulgaria and is scheduled to air on February 22. This season, the makers of the show have roped in popular contestants - Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvalkar, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

