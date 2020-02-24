Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Starts Off With A Bang; Viewers Find Tejasswi Prakash Cute & Funny

Stunts & Fear Funda

The first stunt was an aerial stunt with rigs and ramps, which was performed by Darmesh, Karan and Amruta. The next stunt was performed by Karishma, Balraj and Adaa - the trio had to guess which animal was put on them. The third stunt was performed on train by Dharmesh and Shivin. Rohit gave ‘Fear Funda' band (which increases the chance of elimination) to Dharmesh, Amruta, Balraj and Karishma.

The fourth task, which happened yesterday, was performed by Tejasswi, Rani and Malishka. The task involved electric current and Malishka and Rani got Fear Funda bands.

First Elimination Task To Be Performed By…

Dharmesh, Amruta, Balraj, Karishma, Malishka and Rani, who got Fear Funda bands, were asked to perform stunts. Malishka and Karishma performed the first, while Balraj-Rani and Dharmesh-Amruta performed the second stunt. Malishka, Rani and Balraj, who lost in the stunts, will be seen performing the first elimination stunt of the week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Impresses Fans; Viewers Love Tejasswi

The show received good responses from the viewers, courtesy stunts and good line-up of contestants. Although the audience loved their favourite actors performing tasks, it was Tejasswi who stole the limelight! The actress' cute and funny antics impressed fans and her bond with Rohit Shetty (as he was seen pulling her leg often) was loved by the viewers. Take a look at a few tweets!

Mansi & Ganga

Mansi: #tejaswiprakash is sweetheart ❤️.

Ganga Chowdary: Teju and Rohit sir bond is admirable, I'm enjoying their bits 😍 #TejasswiPrakash #Kkk10 #KhatronKeKhiladi10 @ColorsTV.

R.I.T.U & Sσɳια💖Tҽʝυ

R.I.T.U❤: Teju is complete package!😂 She made a serious task entertaining with her cuteness & innocence! 😍 Show me more of her please! #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 KhatronKeKhiladi10.

Sσɳια💖Tҽʝυ: Ye ladki pagal hain pagal hain😂😂😂 Ohh girl I'm in love with her again😍😍😭😭#TejasswiPrakash #KhatronKeKhiladi10 #kkk10 @ColorsTV.

@DemotionalMansi

"She is not overacting #TejasswiPrakash is honestly crazy!😂 But so beautiful inside and out! She just doesn't thinks before saying and her honesty is her biggest adorable USP! MY CURRENT FAV IN #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi10 @kkkOnColors @ColorsTV."

@RohitFandom

"It's so freaking clear like water who is jealous of #TejasswiPrakash #rohitshetty always pulls those who knows can entertain well . Don't worry guys . Teja is Rohit sir's fav ❤️#KhatronKeKhiladi10 like Harsh and bharti were his favs last season always used to pull their legs."

Vinay Raghuwanshi

"Omg this season is full of entertainment with dangerous stunt & Teju ke chatpate sawaal & Rohit sir ke jawaab dis is hilarious😂😂😂 excitement r increase day by day😍 #TejasswiPrakash #KhatronKeKhiladi10 #KKK10."