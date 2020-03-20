    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi Prakash Bags Rohit Shetty's First Marathi Venture

      By
      |

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been creating a lot of buzz and so are the contestants, especially Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are impressed with the way the actress deals with the challenges and completes the dangerous and risky stunts successfully. Her cute banter with the KKK 10 host Rohit Shetty is also loved by fans. Looks like Mr Shetty is also impressed with Tejasswi's talent as he has roped her in his first Marathi venture.

      Tejasswi took to social media to announce the news. She shared a picture and captioned it as, "Proud and lucky to have @itsrohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty's first Marathi venture ..... ."School College ani Life... " Produced by Rohit Shetty ...Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer ...#rohitsir #your #fan #forever."

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10s Tejasswi Prakash Bags Rohit Shettys First Marathi Venture

      Tejasswi's KKK 10 co-contestant Adaa Khan commented, "Proud of you baby," and Haarsh Limbachiyaa wrote, "Shabaaashh mulgi."

      Fans are also happy for the actress and they too congratulated the actress. A user tweeted, "Finally it's official 😍😍😍Sooo happy for you waited since ages for this one 🤧🤧🤧All the very best doll😘😘 #TejasswiPrakash #SchoolCollegeAniLife #KKK10 #RohitShetty #KhatronKeKhiladi10." Another user wrote, "Omggggggg tejasswi is doing a movie produced by Rohit shetty.. Dts cooool #TejasswiPrakash."

      A few fans tweeted, "Yaay so excited😍😍❤ was waiting for this since 2 years now #TejasswiPrakash gonna rock 💃💃" and "OMG OMG OMG have been waiting for this for almost 2 years now finally the official announcement is here😍❤️😭 so damn excited My baby girl is rocking 👏👏 this year is lucky for #TejasswiPrakash fans😭 #KhatronKeKhiladi10."

      For the uninitiated, Tejasswi became a household name with Colors' show Swaragini, in which she played the role of Ragini. She was seen in Pehredaar Piya Ki, which went off air suddenly due to the controversies surrounding the show. Currently, she is seen in KKK 10 and now this big news! Isn't it wonderful? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans support Tejasswi Prakash After Rohit Shetty Lashed Out At Her

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X