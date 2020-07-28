KKK 10 Winner Karishma Tanna: If I Won The Trophy Because I’m Glamorous, Why Didn’t I Win Earlier?

KKK 10 Winner Karishma Tanna’s Befitting Reply To Trolls

It has to be recalled that Karishma had participated in Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and she was near to winning the show but didn't!

Karishma was quoted by BT as saying, "How can they say that I won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' because I am glamorous? I have been part of 'Bigg Boss 8' (first runner-up), 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9' and 'Nach Baliye 7' (second runner-up). On each of these shows, I came close to winning the crown and then, the trophy went to someone else. During that time, why did the trolls not comment? If I won the trophy because I am glamorous, why didn't I win earlier?"

Karishma Didn’t Let Trolls To Dampen Her Spirit

She further said, "I am very happy; my calm attitude and perseverance helped me win the show. I used to be very restless and impulsive in the past, but now, I have realised that patience is definitely a virtue. While it's natural to feel scared when facing a tiger or a snake, I kept reminding myself that I could do every task, if I remained calm. I got several bruises and injuries, and my back and neck still hurt, but all that is a part and parcel of KKK."

The Actress’ Future Plans

When asked as to what her future plans are the actress said she doesn't know which medium she will choose, but she plans to do some meaningful roles now. She also added that it is high time people should know her for my talent and not just glamour.

Karishma Shares Her Experience

For the uninitiated, post her victory, Karishma took to social media to share her experience. Sharing a few pictures from her victorious moments, the actress wrote, "As I hold this trophy in my hand , I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream❤️it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional gujurati family it started with. She can't do it . Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married,now who will marry her? It's a tough world out there . It's a mans world. How will she survive the competition.. she has no Godfather, no connections .. yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have..they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts..the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of ur mother..your friends ur loved ones.. ur FANS."

She Concluded By Writing…

"I am proud bcz just like everyone else who is here to achieve their goals , I worked hard physically, mentally, technically.. I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only 1 will win but the experience will make us stronger , better and together. When @itsrohitshetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me wit no bias but only love, the same love and support Wch I felt during every task. I could feel my mother smiling bcz she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. lookin at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude ❤️ To this milestone and many more to come🙏🙏🙏Thanku @colorstv @voot @endemolshineind and everyone who prayed for me to reach here . Love you all ❤️🙏."