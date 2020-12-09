Khatron Ke Khiladi 9's Punit Pathak & Nidhi Moony Singh To Tie The Knot On December 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh are all set to tie the knot on December 11, 2020. The choreographer took to social media to announce the same.

He shared the picture of his wedding date and wrote, "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoal."

Punit also shared the special thing that they will be sharing with their special wedding guests. Sharing the video, he wrote, "So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party.. this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It's the bride and groom special ! I hope you guys like it !!! @nidhimoonysingh." To this, Nidhi commented, "This was so exciting ❤️❤️."

For the uninitiated, Punit and Nidhi got engaged on August 26, 2020 and the former had shared adorable pictures from their special day.

Recently, the couple attended singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding.

Notably, Punit Pathak entered the industry as a contestant on reality show Dance India Dance Season 2. He later featured on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Plus, Dil Hai Hindustani, India Banega Manch, Dance Champions and India's Next Superstars. He also bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 trophy.

