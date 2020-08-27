Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit Pathak Engaged; Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin & Others Congratulates

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. The actor took to social media to announce the news and also shared a few pictures from the engagement ceremony.

In the pictures, Punit is seen wearing green kurta and pyjama while Nidhi looked beautiful in a yellow saree. Both were all smiles as they flaunted their engagement rings.

Punit shared a picture and captioned, "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Mooney Singh."

The choreographer's friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated the couple for a beautiful start. Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Dhawan, Sugandha Mishra and many others congratulated the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner.

Sugandha Mishra wrote, "Bohot bohot mubarakbaad 😁🤩" while Varun shared heart emojis. Aditya Narayan commented, "Arre arre! Congratulations♥️♥️♥️."

Last month, Punit had last month, made Nidhi's birthday special by wishing her on social media. He wrote, "Celebrating this day to celebrate you! You that made us - US ... celebrating this day to make you feel you are special, special in a way that I wanna celebrate you every day! May you be happy all the way with all your dreams coming true. Happy birthday to my strength, my weakness, my lobster."

Also Read: Bhavini Purohit Postpones Wedding; Says She & Dhaval Are Waiting For Situation To Come Under Control

Also Read: Vindhya Tiwari And Neel Motwani Will Not Be Tying The Knot In 2020 Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis