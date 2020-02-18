KKK 10: Karan Patel Is Whopping Amount For Spl Edition;Here's How Much He's Getting Paid Per Episode

Karan Patel, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen in stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The reality show has been in news for the interesting line-up of contestants like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh and Balraj Sayal. It is being said that among the 14 popular celebrities in the show, Karan Patel is highest paid contestant.

While KKK 10 is yet to be aired on television, as we revealed earlier, the makers are planning for special edition of the stunt-based reality show. In this special edition, contestants of the previous seasons will be roped in. As per Pinkvilla report, Karan is one among them, and it seems that the actor is being getting huge amount!

If the report is to be believed, the YHM actor is getting between Rs 5-6 lakh per episode. Apparently, the special episode will have 10 episodes and will be shot in Bulgaria. The contestants will soon fly to Bulgaria to shoot for the episodes.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The special edition will have at least ten episodes, and will be shot in Bulgaria. The contestants will fly down soon to be a part of the show. Karan, who is a part of the upcoming season, has also been roped in for the show and will be receiving almost Rs 6 lakh per episode making it close to Rs 60-70 lakh for the edition."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will air on television on February 22. The tagline of this season is 'Darr Ki University' and the professor of this university is Rohit Shetty. The makers have revealed a few promos which looks interesting.

The episodes were shot in Bulgaria, and apparently, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Shivin Narang are among the top four contenders of the reality show. Comedy queen Bharti Singh, who was a contestant in the last season, will also be making special appearances in KKK 10.

