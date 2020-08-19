Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: Here’s Why Karan Patel Is Disappointed With His Elimination

The special edition of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India has been keeping the audiences glued to the show. In the latest episode, we saw the elimination stunt performed by Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Bharti Singh. Unfortunately, Karan was eliminated from the show. He revealed that he is disappointed with his exit.

Karan was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Yes, I did face an elimination which was disappointing but I guess the show is such wherein if a task is not performed well enough you tend to get eliminated which is fine but I've been hearing from sources that further eliminations have been stopped which is slightly disappointing as if a show format is such then it should be followed till the end."

He further added, "If this is true on no further eliminations then yes somewhere it has upset me. But looking at the brighter side I am glad I made good friends on the show and these are bonds which will last and yes it was fun challenging myself. On the work front, Mr. Bajaj has been keeping me busy and I've got no complaints."

For the uninitiated, the show stars ex-contestants from the previous seasons, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aly Goni. Rithvik Dhanjani exited the show recently due to personal commitment. A couple of episodes were hosted by Farah Khan, and was later taken over by Rohit Shetty.

