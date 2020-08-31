Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: Nia Sharma Wins The Trophy; Netizens Call Her Super Champion

Nia Sharma

Nia shared pictures and wrote, "Khatron ke Khiladi ‘Made in Indiaaaaa 🇮🇳' Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty 💯 You're the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil 💃@karanwahi Respect❤️💥."

Fans' Comments: Shruti Suman

"#KKKMadeInIndia Nia Sharma won kkk 2020 - Made in India. 😊 Beauty with brain and strength. Many Congratulation to her.Girls should be like her, she is awesome in every manner. 🙏"

@KumarArunDude

"Nia with the trophy 💚💚Girl you deserve this 💯😍iam so proud of what @Theniasharma has achieved 😀 this girl has earned this 🏆 and the journey itsnt easy but she did it 💯❤#KKKMadeInIndia #NiaSharma."

Sajina & @nias_maniac2

Sajina: Congratulations nia dd @Theniasharma 🎉 for winning the super champion of #KKKMadeInIndia ❤.

@nias_maniac2: Yessss that's our Champion😍💃 Congratulationsss doll😘🎉 @Theniasharma #kkkmadeinindia.

Tusshar Aher

"Since the start of this show #KKKMadeInIndia I was pretty sure that you will be the champion, because we've seen your previously in KKK and you were the best.❤💜💙Congratulations Girl, you absolutely deserved it. Kudos to second lady winner of #KKK@ColorsTV."