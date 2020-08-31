Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: Nia Sharma Wins The Trophy; Netizens Call Her Super Champion
Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition KKK: Made In India's grand finale was aired on Colors TV yesterday (August 30, 2020). Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi were the top three finalists, and Nia emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The Naagin 4 actress took to social media to share the news and posted a few pictures from her winning moments. Fans too were super happy and called her, well-deserved, super champion and beauty with brains. Take a look at Nia's post and also check out the viewers' comments!
Nia Sharma
Nia shared pictures and wrote, "Khatron ke Khiladi ‘Made in Indiaaaaa 🇮🇳' Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty 💯 You're the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil 💃@karanwahi Respect❤️💥."
Fans' Comments: Shruti Suman
"#KKKMadeInIndia Nia Sharma won kkk 2020 - Made in India. 😊 Beauty with brain and strength. Many Congratulation to her.Girls should be like her, she is awesome in every manner. 🙏"
@KumarArunDude
"Nia with the trophy 💚💚Girl you deserve this 💯😍iam so proud of what @Theniasharma has achieved 😀 this girl has earned this 🏆 and the journey itsnt easy but she did it 💯❤#KKKMadeInIndia #NiaSharma."
Sajina & @nias_maniac2
Sajina: Congratulations nia dd @Theniasharma 🎉 for winning the super champion of #KKKMadeInIndia ❤.
@nias_maniac2: Yessss that's our Champion😍💃 Congratulationsss doll😘🎉 @Theniasharma #kkkmadeinindia.
Tusshar Aher
"Since the start of this show #KKKMadeInIndia I was pretty sure that you will be the champion, because we've seen your previously in KKK and you were the best.❤💜💙Congratulations Girl, you absolutely deserved it. Kudos to second lady winner of #KKK@ColorsTV."
(Social media posts are not edited)
